On top of cardigans currently having a major moment , we were also drawn to Everlane's newest sweater for its relaxed-yet-polished qualities and cross-seasonal styling potential (from tucking to untucking, buttoned up or unbuttoned, with denim or with skirt, and beyond). Crafted from a washable blend of 55% wool and 45% cotton, the $65 slim-fit sweater features a V-neckline, button front, and sleeves that hit just above the elbow. Full disclosure: We had initially planned to try all three colorways (black, marigold, or bone) and six sizes (XXS, XS, S, M, L, and XL) on a much wider range of body types and bust sizes — but due to the current social-distancing and self-quarantine circumstances , plans changed. So, while we weren't able to review every single size offering, we were able to get a different one in each colorway on three R29ers — who snapped selfies, dished on everything from the feel to the fit, and even provided their favorite styling suggestions.