Pros: "Short sleeves and semi-cropped fit! If I haven't told you already, I run HOT and SWEATY — so this sweater gets major brownie points for its less constricting short sleeves and length. Not to mention the cotton-merino fabric is also very light and breathable, surprisingly so (because in my mind cardigans are itchy-scratchy-heavy-wooly things). But not this buttery soft, light as whipped-cream baby. The marigold color, although jarring to my color-sensitive eyes initially, eventually grew on me and made the classic style feel fresh and fun...like spring!"