Single Madison Prewett Is Hanging Out With The Queen Of Self-Love: Selena Gomez

Madison Prewett is pulling a leaf out of Tyler Cameron's book — as in she's going from Bachelor Nation to National Celebrity, hanging out with none other than Selena Gomez. The 23-year-old Bachelor — winner? Loser? Graduate? — appeared on Gomez's Instagram story Thursday night, shortly after she and Peter Weber announced their split.
Madison joined Gomez at Target as they stocked up on board games to pass the time as they practiced social distancing in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Hey guys, I hope everyone is being safe and taking good care of yourselves,” Gomez said on her Instagram Story. “I know you’re probably tired of hearing it but I just want to let you guys know that I am praying and I am thinking about everyone.”
Then, surprise! She turned the camera to Madison.
"Madi, what game do you want?” she asked.
“Honestly anything, everything looks great!” Madison responded, seemingly in buoyant spirits after the breakup.
"As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things," she wrote on Instagram. "I will always love and respect him. I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you."
Not that anyone is choosing sides, but now is a good time to consider the fact that Justin Bieber was hanging out with Peter Weber at church just last weekend.
I like to imagine Gomez was by her side coaching her through this Instagram message, and then they blasted "Look At Her Now."
