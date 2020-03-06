Oh My God, I Think Justin Bieber Just Spoiled The Bachelor

View this post on Instagram

Be Fearless- A phrase that is said often but rarely lived out. Especially when life doesn’t quite turn out like you expected it to or your prayers seem to be put on hold or the miracle you are desperately asking God for seems to be given generously to those around you while you wait hoping and praying yours will come. But maybe God is developing something inside of you that is greater than the need your asking of Him. Sometimes what God doesn’t give you and what God won’t allow is just as important as what he does allow and what he has given you. He who called you is faithful. His strength in you is greater than any pain you feel. Don’t stay stuck in what was or worry about what will be. Don’t be nervous about what’s next, trust the One who is in complete control- the One who already knows how he’s going to work it according to His purpose. Be fearless on the hard days. Be fearless in the unknown. Be fearless when your expectations aren’t met. Be fearless not because of what’s happening around you, but because of who lives inside of you. Your potential is unlimited because the limitless God lives inside of you.