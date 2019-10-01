There’s A Very Sweet Friendship Forming Between Demi Lovato & Hannah Brown

Hannah Brown may have been short-changed in the fiancé department after ending things with Bachelorette winner Jed Wyatt after news of his secret girlfriend broke. And then, runner-up Tyler Cameron went on to date Gigi Hadid. She's making up for it in friendships, however. Cheesy? Yes, but when the friendship is with Demi Lovato, it's true. Lovato declared herself a Bachelor superfan through her thirst for contestant Mike Johnson (whom she's reportedly hanging out with *eyes emoji*). Her love for the show landed her not just a seat at the Bachelorette finale, but a new pal. After a recent taping of Dancing With The Stars, Brown gushed to People about Lovato, who was also in attendance.
“She’s so great. I’m just really thankful for her support through everything,” the 25-year-old explained. “She is always there for, ‘Hey, do you just want to come over and just hang out?’ That’s what I need right now; just a friend that is supportive of and understanding of what like this new life has been."
While Brown admitted Lovato's life in the spotlight has been different from hers — in addition to Lovato's singing career, she's also publicly battled mental health issues and drug abuse — that doesn't mean the singer has been any less supportive.
"She needs friends just like we all do, and I need friends just like everyone does, and so it’s great to have somebody who can be a guidance of this new life and then just somebody who’s so loving and different," she continued.
Lovato returned these sentiments on Instagram, cheering Brown on at the DWTS taping.
When we talk about The Bachelor contestants becoming A-List, this is the real crossover we should be celebrating.
