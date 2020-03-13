Madison Prewett’s Sister Praises Her “Role Model” After Bachelor Drama

Even though Madison Prewett wasn’t able to win over Peter Weber’s family during her time on The Bachelor, she’s become one of the franchise’s fan favorites. But nobody is prouder of the Alabama beauty than her family, who are determined to support her in the aftermath of her relationship.
Early this morning, Peter and Madison shared that they had mutually agreed to end their relationship. It was obvious that the damage done on Tuesday’s “After the Final Rose'' episode was irreversible; as the couple tentatively attempted to move forward with their commitment to each other, Peter’s family didn’t hold back their strong opinions against the pairing. Most of us watching at home wondered how the family-oriented lovers would be able to progress under the circumstances. Unfortunately, they called it quits just days after the finale.
“So incredibly thankful for this amazing journey I’ve had the honor of being a part of,” Madison shared on Instagram earlier today. “As Peter and I have decided to go our separate ways, I am confident that we will both move in the direction of our purpose and never forget that God has a plan in all things.”
“I will always love and respect him,” her caption continued. “I am convinced our paths were meant to cross and we are both better because they did. @pilot_pete you are an amazing guy and I’m thankful for you.”
In the flood of comments on the post from both Bachelor alum and superfans, the love of her younger sister Mal stood out. "I love you so much Madi!” commented Mal. “Thanks for being a great role model. Ur the most amazing big sister."
Madison’s family has long been quietly supporting the 23-year-old from the sidelines, only getting involved with the show during Peter’s visit to Alabama during the hometown episode. The Prewetts approached the Bachelor carefully, assessing him to see if he was the right match for their daughter. Despite the couple's obvious differences, the family gave Peter the green light to continue courting Madison.
The outpouring of support from the people closest to Madison almost outweighs the rising speculation into the real reasons behind her split from Peter. To hear the Webers tell it, there is a lot more to the story than we realize. But now that the breakup is official, what matters most is that Peter and Madison are on their way to being happy again — even if they're not together.
