Peter Weber’s Brother Jack Confirms A Lot Went Down With Madison Prewett That We Didn’t See

Just when we thought that we were able to put the nonsense of Peter Weber’s run of The Bachelor behind us, more drama from the Weber frontlines is emerging. Surprisingly, helicopter mom Barbara isn’t the one stirring the pot; this time, it’s actually Peter’s baby brother Jack spilling the tea.
After the events of this week’s season finale left Bachelor Nation stewing in anger over our bachelor’s indecisiveness as well as his mother’s unwillingness to support his relationship with Madison Prewett, Jack is stepping up to defend his family’s honor on social media.
The 25-year-old’s Instagram posts were flooded with hot takes immediately following the “After the Final Rose” episode. One account shared a comment berating the negative opinions, pointing out that there might be more to the story than the people watching at home realized.
“Dude facts,” Jack responded. “Half these people don’t even have the slightest clue as to how far Madi is from what the TV shows.”
Apparently, the Webers spent far more time with Madison in Australia than the series showed. In that time, Jack revealed, they learned more about her, and what they saw led them to prefer Hannah Ann Sluss. But The Bachelor didn’t air those candid moments.
“That good reason that everybody likes her is called ‘strategic editing,’” he continued. “Did you ever once think that there is a reason why only the family who has actually met this girl in person and knows what goes on behind the cameras has a different opinion? You need to learn how reality TV works.”
While we don’t know exactly what went down during that family visit, we do know that the interaction was bad enough for the Webers to form a staunch stance against Peter and Madison’s struggling relationship. On the season finale, Barb and Peter Sr. couldn’t hide their disapproval, with the matriarch even going as far as to tell the whole room that the couple would just have to fail to succeed. Harsh.
But Mama Weber’s words may have been a self-fulfilling prophecy. Early this morning, Bachelor Nation found out that Peter and Madison had called it quits just days after reuniting onstage. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” Peter shared in a statement. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.”
Did the Webers make a point after all, or was the bad blood between Madison and Peter’s family just too much for their relationship to take? Between you and me, I hope we never find out — this whole thing has been exhausting.
