Peter Weber’s Brother Jack Confirms A Lot Went Down With Madison Prewett That We Didn’t See

But Mama Weber’s words may have been a self-fulfilling prophecy. Early this morning, Bachelor Nation found out that Peter and Madison had called it quits just days after reuniting onstage. “Madi and I have mutually decided to not pursue our relationship any further,” Peter shared in a statement. “Believe me this was not easy for either of us to be ok with, but after a lot of honest conversations, we have agreed that this is what makes most sense for the two of us.”