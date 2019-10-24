Selena Gomez Says She “Dodged A Bullet” About Justin Bieber Relationship In New Song

Selena Gomez is back and making up for lost time. No sooner had the last few notes of her single "Lose You To Love Me" faded out than the singer went and announced on Instagram Live that she had released another song and music video with an equally clear message to Justin Bieber: I'm done with you.
The song is actually called "Look At Her Now," and champions Gomez finally coming to a happy, successful place after a difficult few years. It wasn't just her on and off relationship with Bieber that caused Gomez so much sadness (she also dealt with kidney surgery and treatment for an emotional breakdown), but it does appear to be the focus of this single.
Advertisement
"This is my anthem, this is the moment I wanted to tell people that it's all good," she explained on Instagram Live. "I wanted this to be a representation of the strength that I've gotten and a way of me saying, 'This is who I am now.'"
And she couldn't say it any clearer.
"Of course she was sad/But now she's glad she dodged a bullet," she sings of her breakup with Bieber. "Took a few years to soak up the tears/But look at her now, watch her go."
The song also cites a few specific reasons for their split, like alleged cheating ("It was her first real lover/His too 'til he had another/Oh, God, when she found out/Trust levels went way down") and their differing lifestyles ("Fast nights that got him/That new life was his problem/Not saying she was perfect/Still regrets that moment").
Despite these lyrics, "Look At Her Now" isn't about the past, but the bright future Gomez has ahead now that she's put this relationship behind her.
"She knows she'll find love (She knows she will)/Only if she wants it," the song concludes. "She knows she'll find love/Wow, look at her now."
Watch the music video for "Look At Her Now," which is a kaleidoscope of dancing and perfect eyeliner, below.
Advertisement