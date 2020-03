What To Pack If You Have To Travel Right Now

"While ideally, we should all be canceling any unnecessary trips," says Jill Grimes, MD, an author and urgent care physician at The University of Texas. But, there is a list of essentials you should have in your carry on or suitcase if you're unable to pull the plug on your plans. To start, she says, "pick up a travel-size hand sanitizer ," if you can find one (many stores are restocking but most are sold out at the moment). This should be applied after touching communal surfaces, especially as you may absentmindedly be touching your eyes, nose or mouth. There is, however, a right and a wrong way to do this: "Remember it’s important to wash and rub your hands with the sanitizer for a full 20 seconds. Don’t just splash and dash!" Dr. Grimes explains. Other products to include in your carry-on are mini-packs of tissues to use and dispose of immediately, or to hand over to someone sharing your row in the plane. Disinfecting wipes should also be used to sanitize your surroundings particularly upon entering a hotel room or place of business for desk tops, bedside tables, sinks, and doorknobs.