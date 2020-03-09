As The Bachelor Finally Ends, Here’s Every Theory That’s Consumed Fans This Season

As you can see, it makes the most sense to believe that the finale will have something to do with Hannah Ann and Madison. Whether you want to believe Reality Steve’s report, Venmo evidence, or what you can read into from the trailers, one thing’s for sure: Hannah Ann and Madison are the final two and this show has made big drama out of something not that far-fetched many, many times before. Now we’ll just have to see if Peter will “bring her home!”