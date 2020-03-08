Bachelor Fans Discovered A New Theory Right Before The Finale: Peter’s Shirts

After a season rife with turbulence, we will find out this Monday whether Bachelor lead Peter Weber finds love — or botches the landing. According to Chris Harrison in a new promo, Peter’s finale will feature “one of the most unexpected and complicated endings we have ever seen,” which Bachelor Nation seemed to interpret as a challenge.
We have cycled through theories ranging from Peter ending up with Hannah Brown (somewhat possible) to multiple finalists revealing pregnancies (debunked) to the infamous producer theory (still to be resolved). Reddit’s latest conspiracy, though, is the last one you need to hear before this season wraps up. Fans think frontrunner Madison Prewett breaks up with Peter, Peter’s mother begs him to fix their relationship, and then...to be determined.
In Monday’s episode, finalists Madison and Hannah Ann Sluss will meet Peter’s family. At one point in the promo, we get a full-body shot of Madison and Peter talking. “I want us to get through this,” Peter whispers. He’s wearing a blue button-down shirt.
Several users on the Bachelor’s subreddit immediately recognized the shirt — from another upcoming clip. If you have been watching this season, you might be familiar with the mysterious scene that has made multiple appearances in promos: the one featuring Peter’s mom, in tears, begging her son to “bring her home to us.” Many fans have speculated that Mama Weber must be talking about the winner — after all, as we learned on Hannah’s season of The Bachelorette, family approval is important to Peter.
If the shirt theory holds true, Peter’s mom is pleading with her son the same day that he has what appears to be a pivotal conversation with Madison. It is still possible that she’s crying over someone else, but either way, she seems to be heartbroken shortly after meeting Madison (well, meeting her again: Madison was introduced to Peter’s family on their first one-on-one).
Keep in mind, we’re working with, supposedly, one of the most unpredictable endings in The Bachelor history — far-fetched as this sounds, anything is possible at this point. Maybe Justin Bieber can offer some kind of confirmation?
