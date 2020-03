Kelley Not Being At The Bachelor: Women Tell All Has A Second, Bigger Consequence

A lot of Bachelor fans were disappointed to learn that Kelley Flanagan wouldn't be at the Women Tell All . Despite being in Los Angeles for her birthday weekend at the same time as the February 21 taping, Kelley was allegedly not invited to the Bachelor: WTA for reasons unknown. Many fans on reddit screencapped messages that they claim are from Kelley, supposedly confirming that she was not invited . And since Kelley was in L.A. (confirmed numerous times by her Instagram posts and stories) on Feb. 21, the claims do gain a certain amount of momentum. (ABC did not immediately respond to Refinery29's request for comment.) Her absence could have a much larger consequence, though.