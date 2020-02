Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son Has An Opinion About His Mom’s Vibrators

We're not even three months into 2020, and Gwyneth Paltrow has already been the subject of some pretty... Goop-y headlines. There was the docu-series on Netflix that featured women orgasming on-screen. And who could forget the candle that smells like her vagina (or so she said)? Coming from the founder of the company that brought the yoni egg to public attention, there isn't anything that the actress and businesswoman could do that would surprise us.