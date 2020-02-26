Gwyneth Paltrow’s Son Has An Opinion About His Mom’s Vibrators

We're not even three months into 2020, and Gwyneth Paltrow has already been the subject of some pretty... Goop-y headlines. There was the docu-series on Netflix that featured women orgasming on-screen. And who could forget the candle that smells like her vagina (or so she said)? Coming from the founder of the company that brought the yoni egg to public attention, there isn't anything that the actress and businesswoman could do that would surprise us.
Now, in a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Paltrow talked about her 13-year-old son — and his thoughts on some of Goop's racier items.
"My son said to me the other day, 'At first I thought it was really embarrassing that there were vibrators on your website and now I think it's a great thing!'" Paltrow said to Kimmel. "He's like, 'You're a feminist, mom. You're a badass.' I was like, 'Thank you!'"
It's a pretty evolved position for a 13 year old to be taking about vibrators, especially given that those items are related to their mom. As Kimmel responded, "Wow, yeah, no, I don't think I've ever said the word ‘vibrator' with my mother in the room. You guys are really ahead of the game there." But, of course, Paltrow's two kids — besides son Moses, she's also mom to 15-year-old Apple — haven't had a traditional upbringing.
"I think it must be pretty surreal for them to be the kids of somebody, well, both of their parents are in the public eye," the Goop CEO said. "It's interesting to watch them sort of evolve along with our careers as they go."
And evolve she has. Paltrow was a well-known as an actress before building her own wellness and lifestyle company, which started as a weekly newsletter and has now grown into a multi-platform company, with a website, an e-commerce shop, wellness summits, a docu-series, and more.
But as a tween, GP was just like the rest of us. "I was just trying to figure it all out, and I was super insecure," Paltrow said. "It's a tough age, that middle school."
Whatever the case, Paltrow's kids seem to be doing just fine — especially if they're cool with their mom touting the benefits of vibrators.
