The Man Behind Your Favorite Fashion Shows Is Going Green

Today, we announce that we will be the first significant agency worldwide specializing in the fashion luxury sector to receive ISO 20121 certification for sustainable event management. This means that every fashion show, exhibition and event overseen by Bureau Betak’s offices in New York, Paris and Shanghai will be conceived and executed with a commitment to the best practices of reducing environmental impact across the entire supply chain and production. Thank you @bof, @imranahmed and @sarahkentnews for the feature and support on this new announcement! Link in bio for the full article. #businessoffashion #pfw #sustainableevents #greenproduction #bureaubetak