Press A Button For Champagne? Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Show They Know How To Celebrate A Birthday

This isn’t just your regular posh restaurant, though. Many of us have celebrated a birthday (or maybe just a rough weekend) that has left us wishing for an endless disposal of brut champagne , and it appears Swift found a way to make that dream a reality on Alwyn’s special day. Bob Bob Ricard makes bubbly dreams come true by providing each table with a gold “Press for Champagne” button, ensuring diners are never without a full glass. According to the restaurant’s website, it is “famous for pouring more champagne than any other restaurant in the United Kingdom;” the menu boasts 18 different variations, ranging from a £75 bottle to a £395 Dom Péringnon Rosé.