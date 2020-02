The earliest reports of Swift dating Alwyn didn't surface until 2017, when there were rumors she was hiding out in London, attempting to date him off the grid, but conventional wisdom suggests they met before that. Some fans have a theory that the duo met at the 2016 Met Gala, largely because Swift's lyrics in the Reputation song "Dress" (specifically, "Flashback when you met me/Your buzzcut and my hair bleached") seem to match the way they both looked that night. Swift, who has had bright, chemically bleached blonde hair exactly one time, debuted the look on the cover of Vogue , just before that year's gala. Despite the evidence, the notoriously private couple has obviously never confirmed the theory directly.