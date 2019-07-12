Ed Sheeran Finally Puts Those Marriage Rumors To Rest

For the past year, Ed Sheeran has been coy about his relationship status. Last summer, he hinted that he had gotten married, but fans really started wondering if he had secretly tied the knot with his longtime fiancée Cherry Seaborn back in March. Now, finally, Sheeran has officially confirmed he's a married man.
In a new video interview with Charlamagne tha God on Sheeran's YouTube page, he revealed that he is indeed off the market. Sheeran disclosed this information after Charlamagne asked him about the lyrics on his new song "Remember The Name" featuring Eminem and 50 Cent. On the track off his new release, No.6 Collaborations Project, Sheeran sings, “Watch how the lyrics in the songs might get twisted / My wife wears red, but looks better without the lipstick.”
“It was actually before me and Cherry got married," the newlywed said, "and I knew that we’d be married by the point that the song came out. [I thought] someone’s gonna hear that and be like, ‘Oh, they’re married!’ I didn’t know how that would be construed, but obviously it’s already come out.”
Yep, the cat's out of the bag. And while Sheeran didn't confirm any details about the wedding, it's previously been reported that the couple got hitched right before Christmas at their home in Suffolk, England.
Some fans might not have been that surprised by this news, though. Specifically, those who saw the movie Yesterday, which looks at a world without The Beatles. Luckily, Sheeran still very much exists in this film where he plays himself. Look close, and you might notice he's wearing a wedding ring in the flick. Perhaps, he wasn't being all that mysterious after all, huh? Though, to be fair, he has been wearing that wedding ring for awhile now.
Still, this confirmation means fans can listen to Sheeran's latest album looking for mentions of Seaborn, who we now know is definitely his wife.
