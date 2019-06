Yesterday Is A Charming, But Empty Look At A World Without The Beatles

It’s a clever and interesting premise, but one that’s wasted on this film, which seems more interested in the emotional stakes of Ellie’s one-sided crush on Jack than grappling with the potentially world-altering consequences of the removal of The Beatles from our timeline. You can’t argue that The Beatles were revolutionary in their approach to music and not show how different the world would be without them. Take Ed Sheeran, who plays himself in the film , and delivers a genuinely funny performance. There is no way in the world that Ed Sheeran as we know him would exist without The Beatles. And yet, there he is, singing “Shape Of You,” to fans in Moscow. (Without spoiling anything, the major potential consequences several other cultural landmarks’ erasure get similarly overlooked.)