Press A Button For Champagne? Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Show They Know How To Celebrate A Birthday

Taylor Swift might prefer to keep her relationship with Joe Alwyn out of the spotlight, but that doesn’t mean she won’t spoil him on his birthday. To ring in Alwyn turning 29, he and Swift dined at Bob Bob Ricard, a restaurant in London’s Soho neighborhood, on Friday night. Ed Sheeran and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, were also reportedly in attendance.
This isn’t just your regular posh restaurant, though. Many of us have celebrated a birthday (or maybe just a rough weekend) that left us wishing for an endless disposal of brut champagne, and it appears Swift found a way to make that dream a reality on Alwyn’s special day. Bob Bob Ricard makes bubbly dreams come true by providing each table with a gold “Press for Champagne” button, ensuring diners are never without a full glass. According to the restaurant’s website, it is “famous for pouring more champagne than any other restaurant in the United Kingdom”; the menu boasts 18 different variations, ranging from a £75 bottle to a £395 Dom Péringnon Rosé.
Swift kicked off 2020 with a buzzy Netflix documentary, Miss Americana. Though there weren’t many references to Alwyn, she did discuss falling for someone with a “wonderful, normal, balanced kind of life.” At one moment in the film, she runs into Alwyn’s arms after a concert.
Alwyn has stayed quiet about the relationship. “I’m aware people want to know about that side of things,” he told British Vogue back in 2018. “[But] I think we have been successfully very private...I really prefer to talk about work.”
Swift has given Alwyn the rare shout-out on social media, though. When Alwyn’s film The Favourite first hit theaters, she promoted a clip on her Instagram. “The Favourite is absolutely phenomenal,” she wrote, tagging her boyfriend in the post.
It isn’t surprising that Swift decided against a public tribute to Alwyn on his birthday, but the next time he stars in a project, she’ll likely show her support. In the meantime: champagne.
