Everlane's been known to turn out its fair share of sell-out status items, with its Supima-cotton onesie most recently taking that coveted title. After launching last year, the brand's newest collection of long-sleeved bodysuits became a fast winter-wardrobe essential that sold like proverbial hotcakes. And if you missed the first shopping opportunity to snag one of these ever-popular pieces, now's your chance. Because two of the bestselling base layers are finally back.
Joining the likes of its original sleeveless, classic ballet, and newer mockneck bodysuits are Everlane's awaited long-sleeve V-neck and short-sleeve crewneck styles. These back-in-stock suits clock in at the $32 to $35 price range, are available in either thong or bikini-brief bottoms, and come in a chic four-color range (tomato red, white, black, or black-and-white stripe).
Try the V-neck for a look the brand describes as, "Elevated, versatile, and curve-hugging — with just a touch of drama," or, the crewneck for a style that says, "Classic, sporty, and ready for warmer weather." We're ready to rely on this dynamic duo, paired with wide-leg pants and mini skirts, as our go-to layers for an effortless winter-to-spring transition.
