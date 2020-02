Net-A-Porter’s Annual Sale Just Got 20% Better

If there was ever a time to shop, it’d be right now. Hear us out — every odd is in your favor: Fashion month — both in runway and street style form — covers us in the inspiration department. President’s Day sales are already in place. And the impending spring clean-out penciled into our March calendars will make space for all the new, discounted buys en route to our doors. Now all that’s left is to find the sale worth focusing our attention on.