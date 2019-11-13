If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
The season of giving is almost upon us which means you're probably already up to your knees in this year's gift list. But before you’re completely caught up in finding the perfect personalized present for mom or stuffing the stockings of various siblings and relatives, we'd like to direct your attention to an excellent excuse to treat yourself to something special before even thinking about anyone else: Net-a-Porter's first-ever Friends & Family sale is here, and it's absolutely dreamy.
We've already been warming up our credit cards with Anthropologie's pre-Black Friday beauty bargains and the plethora of today’s ongoing Singles Day sales. But all of this, it seems, has simply been to prepare us for the most exciting set of deals yet because now from through November 17, you can enjoy 25% off an exclusive selection of Net-a-Porter's seasonal picks and best-sellers. Considering the online retailer is a digital oasis in the world of fashion, you can expect to find unmissable sales on your favorites like Balenciaga, Staud, and Common Projects. You can even scoop up all kinds of fun accessories and sunglasses for under $100. So why not take a dive into the season's trickier trends like statement headbands and structured mini bags? Plus, won't holiday gift shopping be so much more fun in a new pair of Stuart Weitzman boots? To get things started, we’ve scratched the surface of Net-a-Porter’s extensive sale selection with a few of our top selects ahead.
