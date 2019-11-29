The season of giving is upon us which means you're probably already up to your knees in this year's gift list. But before you’re completely caught up in finding the perfect present for mum or stuffing the stockings of various siblings and relatives, we'd like to direct your attention to an excellent excuse to treat yourself to something special before even thinking about anyone else: Net-a-Porter's Black Friday sale is here, and it's absolutely dreamy.
We've already been warming up our credit cards with all kinds of unmissable Black Friday sales from ASOS to Browns and everything in between. But all of this, it seems, has simply been to prepare us for the most exciting shopping opportunity yet because it really doesn't get much better than discounted designer goods from Net-A-Porter. Considering the online retailer is a digital oasis in the world of fashion, you can expect to find 30% off your favourites like RIXO, House of Holland, Nanushka, and Common Projects. You can even scoop up all kinds of fun jewelry and accessories under £100. So why not take a dive into the season's trickier trends like argyle knitwear and winter pastels? Plus, won't holiday gift shopping be so much more fun in a new pair of new shoes? To get things started, we’ve scratched the surface of Net-a-Porter’s extensive sale selection with a few of our top selects ahead.
