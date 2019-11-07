Your Sunday Riley Faves Are On Sale At Anthropologie Right Now

If you thought it was too early to start shopping for Black Friday, then think again. Anthropologie kicked off sale season in style, with breaking deals on all their gorgeous goods that change up daily just to keep you on your toes. This month is going to be a haul for the ages considering some of the most coveted beauty brands are included in the deal right now, like the beloved Sunday Riley stunning 10-piece set. It’s a veritable treasure trove of beauty goodies.
For a limited time, shoppers receive a gift with any $50+ purchase as well as 20% off beauty and wellness items. It’s a real goldmine for those of us with a hankering for luxury beauty products. To make it nice and easy for you, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite skincare, makeup, and wellness products from the Anthropologie beauty sale. It’s almost too good to be true!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.