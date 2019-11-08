Growing up with a local Nordstrom store often meant running through glass doors before closing for any gift-related emergency. In middle school, a gift card to Nordstrom Café (where the tomato soup and grilled cheese were all the rage) and a Juicy Couture charm bracelet was the perfect combo to show your BFF just how high she fell on your it-list. Later, when it came down to meeting the parents (i.e., your S.O.'s mom and dad), a flash trip to the Jo Malone counter would ensure a spot in their good graces. And, even hard-to-shop-for siblings were covered with everything from fancy shaving kits to Chuck Taylors at arm's length — Nordstrom truly is, and was, the end all of one-stop-shops.
Luckily, not much has changed about the beloved department store. Nordstrom, even now that it resides in a seven-story, pre-war building on Manhattan's Upper East Side, still does the most in the gifting department, from its world-class return policy to its famous silver gift wrapping. So whether you're prepared to splurge on a trendy, designer gift for your S.O., or just in need of a quick stocking stuffer for the fam, we're betting that these 20 options from Nordstrom will be just what you were looking for.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.