Peter Weber Really Wants Kelley To Be The Next Bachelorette

When it comes to The Bachelor franchise, it's never really goodbye. As soon as a contestant steps foot into that mansion, they're part of Bachelor Nation for life, be that through spon-con, appearances on Bachelor In Paradise, or the most coveted prize: a gig as the next Bachelor or Bachelorette. Which is why no tears shall be shed for the loss of Kelley Flanagan, the lawyer Bachelor Peter Weber sent home on Monday night. While the pair's fateful pre-Bachelor meeting could have been the beginning of a love story, he ultimately decided their journey had to end, but told Entertainment Tonight that Kelley may well still have a televised love story in her future on The Bachelorette.
"I am Kelley's biggest fan. I will say that," he explained of their split. "I definitely had high hopes because of how we met and everything, but this wasn't meant to be."
Despite the fact that Kelley ended her Bachelor ride as a burgeoning villain, shading her fellow contestants and coming down with a case of the ole' overconfidence bug, Peter thinks she'd make a great protagonist for the next season of The Bachelorette.
"Kelley would kill it. Kelley is so ready, Kelley is one of the smartest people I've met," he gushed. "[She has] such a strong presence."
He also clarified some of his comments about her not being ready for marriage, in case any Bachelorette producers were listening.
"I was wrong, she truly was [ready]," he continued. "I think she can absolutely make an amazing [Bachelorette]."
Kelley hasn't released any post-show thoughts about her exit, but her final words during her limo ride home were pretty clear.
"Peter made his decision and that's that. Does it suck? Yeah. Do I agree with it? No," Kelley said. "I question his intentions, because I don't know what phase he is in his life...Thank you for not coming and meeting my family."
But as we all know, the real battle for Bachelorette doesn't start until "Women Tell All." Then and there, lawyer Kelley will rest her case.
