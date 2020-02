If that news or the news that Peter sleeps with someone else during Fantasy Suites is too much for Madison and her ultimatum, she may very well choose to leave. Peter seems the most interested in her — having dropped the L-word on her before she even did so. If she left, it would explain the clips where Peter said something was "just destroying my heart." It would also explain who his mom may have been talking about in those clips of her sobbing and telling Peter, "Don't let her go" and "bring her home to us." We got an expanded version of that moment in this week's promo that included Barbara Weber saying, "That's what love stories are made of " and "God has placed her there for you." Some fans believe that Barbara is referencing God in that moment as a nod to Madison's own faith, which the contestant has been open about on this show.