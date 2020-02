There are 10 women left on the show , so there are obviously a lot of people who could potentially be the one with the packed bags who's ready to go. And many of the contestants have been frustrated with Peter and the process this season, so it could honestly be anyone. Mykenna Dorn hasn't been able to get any face time with Peter and Kelley Flanagan seemed pretty uncertain about the possibility of marrying Peter during their one-on-one date. Victoria Fuller has been put on a one-on-one date with her ex-flame as the performer. Hannah Ann Sluss and Madison Prewett seem fine, but then again, this show has brought us a curveball every week. Then there's Natasha Parker, a bona fide Actual Adult, who has had it up to here all season long with Peter's wishy-washy shenanigans. If she decided she'd just had enough of all the drama and peaced out, we'd get it.