At night, a now sunburned Peter is distressed about whether Victoria actually even likes him. She starts talking about how her walls are up, but then runs for the bathroom where she talks to a producer about how she doesn’t know if she wants to leave and doesn’t know if she’s ready for marriage. They’re both in a lot of turmoil, and it seems pretty clear that this should not continue on, but yet Victoria returns to the table and says, “I don’t know why I’m acting like this … I wish I could get to a point where I knew my own issues so that you didn’t have to deal with them.” Whew! That is a deeper statement than it seems like she even realizes. Peter, though, is cool with her issues being his issues. “No one has given me this much grief,” he says, giving her a rose. This is a disaster.