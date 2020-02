Over dinner, Hannah Ann explains that while she was in a three-and-a-half year relationship, she wasn’t in love, which is concerning to Peter, because he thinks she might not be ready for marriage. She then says something about wanting to go "deep" with someone and sounds like she's just reciting lyrics from “Shallow” at him. The whole date comes off as though Peter thought he if he told her she wasn't ready, she would just agree and leave... but she doesn't. He steps outside for a breather, and when she follows him and starts crying, he says, “This is want I want to see.” I hate when people have this reaction to crying. (To be fair, I've only experienced it on this show and that one time I tried to be a personal assistant.) But what Peter explains is that he doesn’t want her to feel like she has to be “perfect.” She gets a rose in exchange for her tears.