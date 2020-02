The Date I Met On Public Transport & Married

I am a diehard Seinfeld fan and have been watching and quoting it since my early teens. In one episode, George (who has a knack for failing at life ) decides that, from then on, he will do the opposite of what he’s always done. Because, he reasons, if "life is the complete opposite of what I want it to be, every instinct I have, in every aspect of life — be it something to wear, something to eat — it’s all been wrong." If my love life was not what I wanted it to be, something had to be wrong.