The Lunar New Year Is Fashion’s Favorite Holiday

Since around 20% of the world celebrates the Lunar New Year , it’s no wonder that so many fashion brands dole out holiday-themed collections during this time of year. And with the kick-off just hours away, dozens of capsules, collaborations, and exclusive collections are coming out of the woodwork. Dover Street Market alone released 20 separate designer collaborations (including Nike, BAPE, AWAKE NY, and more) — all of which were inspired by the Year of the Rat. Prada, Off-White, and H&M also got in on the action, each releasing a dedicated drop of their own this week.