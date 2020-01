Why Is The Bachelor Franchise So Obsessed With Fred Willard?

If you go back and watch the dog segment, it's clear that we needed Willard's commentary. He offered dry wit to balance out Harrison’s earnestness, at one point, comparing the competition to “an old car, it’s having trouble getting started." Do we need to know about that time Willard's nephew "walked in with a piece of dog poop in his hand and he says, 'look what I almost stepped in'"? No. Does it make this incredibly weird group date more bearable for everyone involved? You betcha. His quips are just the sort of tongue-in-cheek attitude that help ground the absurdity of the competition in some much-needed reality.