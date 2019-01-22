It's on this date that Nicole mentions Napoleon Dynamite, comparing herself to the titular character. Nicole is emerging as a frontrunner, both on the show, where she's by far the funniest contestant, and on Twitter, where she's one of the show's most active Tweeters. Despite her loss in the "strong" contest, Nicole wins the group date rose — but not before Colton sends Caitlin, an easygoing Canadian contestant, home. Caitlin, you were too low-key for this show, and Colton really, really wants to send people home, apparently. She has some minor complaints about it all, pointing out that, of all people, she shouldn't be the one going home. But still, in this land, the Bachelor is dictator, and you cannot argue with his rules.