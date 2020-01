During the three-hour season premiere, Peter kicked off eight women: Avonlea, Eunice, Jade, Jenna, Katrina, Kylie, Maurissa, and Megan. And throughout the season, the remaining women will be listed in this slideshow, along with their ages, hometowns, occupations, and status, so you can keep track as the season moves along. There's also a little bit about each one that might jog your memory in case you can't remember everyone right away. You might not remember who Kiarra is based on her name alone, but you will remember that there was a woman who stuffed herself in a suitcase for her limo arrival.