Peter Weber's Bachelor season kicked off with 30 women, who he will narrow down and narrow down until, hopefully, he ditches them all to find lasting love with Hannah Brown, er, whoever The Bachelor winner is. But, we're not there yet. There are still contestants left on The Bachelor, who will experience group dates, travel around the world, and be witness to a million puns about air travel and windmills.
During the three-hour season premiere, Peter kicked off eight women: Avonlea, Eunice, Jade, Jenna, Katrina, Kylie, Maurissa, and Megan. And throughout the season, the remaining women will be listed in this slideshow, along with their ages, hometowns, occupations, and status, so you can keep track as the season moves along. There's also a little bit about each one that might jog your memory in case you can't remember everyone right away. You might not remember who Kiarra is based on her name alone, but you will remember that there was a woman who stuffed herself in a suitcase for her limo arrival.
Get ready to make your predictions for which contestants will make it to the final four, which woman could be the next Bachelorette, and which ladies will kill it on Paradise. It's only a matter of time until Peter is handing out his final rose. Or, you know, grabbing the final rose, hopping in a plane, and flying to deliver it to Hannah Brown. Let's keep the hope alive.
Updates will continue throughout the season.