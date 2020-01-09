American Horror Story‘s Biggest Star Is Coming Back & That’s Not Even The Best Part

There are few people in Hollywood working harder than Ryan Murphy. The triple threat, who blessed us with television gems like Glee, Pose, and American Crime Story, is currently hard at work creating new stories for fans to obsess over. But his new work isn't distracting him from prioritizing one of his most popular shows, American Horror Story.
The series, which first premiered on FX in 2011, is anthology horror series that has gained a cult following. Each season of American Horror Story takes viewers down a dark and twisted path, often featuring the most frightening aspects of the supernatural. It also boasts an impressive cast, with staples like Evan Peters, Emma Roberts, Kathy Bates, Angela Bassett, and Jessica Lange starring in multiple seasons of the show.
Sarah Paulson is perhaps the most popular cast member of AHS, having appeared in almost every season of the FX series except its most recent iteration, AHS: 1984. Fans were disappointed to discover that Paulson wasn't part of the ninth season of the Emmy-winning show, but her absence was likely due to a scheduling conflict; the actress was busy filming the limited drama series Mrs. America alongside Cate Blanchett.
Murphy has previously expressed a desire to bring back Paulson and other AHS fan favorites for the tenth season of the series because he didn't know how many seasons it had left in the pipeline. Well, FX renewed the horror show for a whopping three more seasons, and thankfully, Paulson will return to the spooky AHS universe to make you scream in the show's upcoming tenth season.
She announced the good news at the Television Critics Association winter press tour: "I did ask Ryan if the question was asked to me, could I say that I was coming back, and he said ‘yes’ you could say. So, yes I will be back on American Horror Story."
As for who else Murphy will bring on board to join Paulson for the tenth season? The director hinted that watching the first three installments of AHS will be a big hint. Get to bingeing.
