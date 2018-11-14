The stars of this year’s Out 100 list are member of cast of Pose, the FX drama series on ballroom culture that has been praised for having the largest transgender cast on television.
Each year, Out 100 highlights LGBTQ visionaries across platforms, including musicians, athletes, actors and activists. The Pose cast swept the awards this year, surpassing even Queer Eye, whose cast won “best entertainers” as a group.
Pose revolves around the newly formed (fictional) House of Evangelista, created by HIV-positive drag queen Blanca (Mj Rodriguez). Rodriguez was honored in Out 100 along with co-stars Billy Porter, Indya Moore, and Dominique Jackson. The actress hopes that the show will encourage LGBTQ youth to be more in touch with their history. In her interview for the Out 100, she pointed out, “Our ancestors marched and fought for the rights we have today.”
Advertisement
Indya Moore and Dominique Jackson are both outspoken activists as well as models. Jackson has worked on campaigns for mental health awareness, and has been a part of the ballroom scene since 1993. Moore, who has previously modeled for Gucci and Dior, now uses their platform to advocate for trans rights.
Billy Porter, Out's Performer of the Year, plays the role of emcee Pray Tell. He has also starred in American Horror Story: Apocalypse and performed on Broadway in Angels of America and Kinky Boots. In his cover story, Porter says that he strives to maintain “authenticity.” The actor adds, “I was so busy trying to fit in, and then it was like, you don’t fit in, and you ain’t supposed to fit in.”
In addition to cast members, Out 100 honored director Silas Howard and creator Ryan Murphy. Murphy has previously worked on shows like Glee and American Horror Story. "I just want more trans stories and I want more LGBTQ stories to be told,”Murphy told The Hollywood Reporter.
Pose has been renewed for a second season, and the cast and crew seem ready to deliver more groundbreaking content. “Be in gratitude, be angry, fight like hell, bring a look” Howard advised.
Advertisement