Wait, Why Is American Horror Story‘s Next Season “Weather Dependent”?

Some people suspect that the mysterious woman may have appeared as a background actor in the movie Jaws , which was filmed nearby on Martha’s Vineyard the same year the body was found. In 2018, author Joe Hill pointed out a woman wearing a blue bandana that looks suspiciously like an image of the reconstructed face of the Lady of the Dunes. The background actress has not been identified, and thus far, no one claiming to be her or even know her has come forward.