This season of American Horror Story is going to look vastly different from all the others. Not in terms of things like stylistic choice of jump scares that may or may not happen and the '80s vibe — because every season has had their fair share of differences over the years. But season 9, AHS: 1984 is going to be missing our long-running American Horror Story scream queen, because Ryan Murphy's longtime muse Sarah Paulson is not starring on AHS this season . She’s not even co-starring in it in some sort of smaller role (that we know of). For the first time in almost a decade, Paulson is most likely sitting out the season — at least as far as main and supporting roles go.