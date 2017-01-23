Ryan Murphy is dropping hints about the much-anticipated American Horror Story crossover season. The bad news is the season isn't happening “anytime soon,” but the good news is that when it does, Sarah Paulson will be there. Like, a lot. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Murphy teased that this future installment will focus on "a character from season 1 that will be thrust into the world that you are left with at the end of Coven, which is sort of like the male/female/witch academy." He admits this could get confusing, because characters from AHS's first season Murder House and Coven will intersect. It will also be hard work for his bestie Paulson. "Like, Sarah Paulson will probably be playing 18 characters," Murphy said. He's joking, but he's not too far off. Paulson has appeared in six seasons of American Horror Story, first playing medium Billie Dean Howard in AHS: Murder House and again in season 5, AHS: Hotel. Paulson also played Cordelia Foxx in Coven.
AHS will return later this year for a seventh season, which yes, will include Paulson. It's also been picked up for two more seasons. FX CEO John Landgraf said that the network does know what next season will be about, but the following two are still up in the air. Paulson will next appear in Murphy's new anthology series Feud, premiering in March.
