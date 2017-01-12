Sarah Paulson just can't get enough of Ryan Murphy. The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress will return to American Horror Story for the seventh time, Entertainment Weekly confirms. (It appears that even a slow and little-praised sixth season couldn't keep her away.) In addition to Paulson, Evan Peters (who was married to Paulson's character in season 6) has also been officially linked to the upcoming season. This is great news for anyone who watched the series, as the two are consistently fan favorites. While nothing will top her performance as Marcia Clark in another Murphy production, The People V. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, we're excited to see what bizarre character Murphy has dreamt up for her now. No word on what the theme is yet, although Murphy did say that it will take place in modern times. In other good AHS news, the series has been renewed for not one, but TWO more seasons, continuing to air until 2019. This makes it the longest running series on the FX network. AHS4Life.
Advertisement