Last year marked the rise of one brand new Hollywood couple: Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton. The couple became a 2019 awards season staple as they showed support — and picked up statues — for their biopic blockbuster Bohemian Rhapsody. Although Malek and Boynton were both in the film, 2019 was unarguably Malek’s year as he picked up award after award, eventually winning the Best Actor Oscar for his portrayal of the iconic Freddie Mercury.
Well, 2020 marks a brand new chapter for the award-favorite duo. Because, this is Lucy Boynton’s time and Malek is here to witness it.
The couple appeared side-by-side at the 2020 Golden Globes. While 2019 was all about their shared project — with Malek at the forefront — both halves of the pairing now have separate projects to celebrate on awards night. Boynton is at the Globes to show support for The Politician, her Netflix black comedy executive produced by Ryan Murphy. Though Boynton herself isn’t nominated for her work as Astrid Sloan, the ice queen bee of Politician's fictional Saint Sebastian High School, the series does have two big nominations. Politician is up for Best TV Musical or Comedy and its leading man, Ben Platt, is in the Best TV Musical or Comedy Actor competition.
While Boynton is riding high on Politician's success, Malek is also in the Golden Globes race. The Oscar winner is a Best TV Drama actor nominee for the final season of Mr. Robot. The star-making USA series aired its series finale last month during December 2019.
If you enjoyed seeing Boynton and Malek walk the Globes carpet again this year, you're in luck. We can expect to see them back in the awards season mix in 2021. Boynton will appear in virtual reality project Glimpse with Rocketman’s Taron Egerton. Malek is voicing an animal named Chee-Chee is Dolittle, which premieres later this month, and will take on the coveted role of a Bond villain with April 2021’s buzzy No Time to Die.
When it comes to Boynton and Malek, there’s no time to sleep either.
