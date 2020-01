The couple appeared side-by-side at the 2020 Golden Globes . While 2019 was all about their shared project — with Malek at the forefront — both halves of the pairing now have separate projects to celebrate on awards night. Boynton is at the Globes to show support for The Politician , her Netflix black comedy executive produced by Ryan Murphy. Though Boynton herself isn’t nominated for her work as Astrid Sloan, the ice queen bee of Politician's fictional Saint Sebastian High School, the series does have two big nominations. Politician is up for Best TV Musical or Comedy and its leading man, Ben Platt, is in the Best TV Musical or Comedy Actor competition.