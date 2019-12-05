Glow Recipe’s Newest K-Beauty Launch Is Bananas In The Best Way Possible

From juicy watermelon to the revered avocado, Glow Recipe has made it its M.O. to craft the most fun, at-times viral skin-care products from nature's fruit basket. Well, insert banana emoji here, because their latest launch has arrived, and unlike anything they've done before.
As someone with oily, acne-prone skin, I tend to shy away from thicker creams out of fear of triggering a breakout. Gimme a water-based gel moisturizer and I'm a happy camper. However, Glow Recipe's new Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream might be the one to lure me away from my stash of lightweight lotions. In addition to offering hydration benefits, the formula (which looks, feels, and smells like banana cream pie filling) is the brand's first answer to addressing redness and irritation, specifically. "We just had this 'aha!' moment when we saw the comments and DMs on our Instagram where so many people were asking for an ingredient, or any type of product, that would help reduce redness," Sarah Lee, co-founder and co-CEO of Glow Recipe tells Refinery29.
My olive complexion isn't prone to redness, but I do occasionally experience some skin sensitivity as a response to a new product or things like getting extractions during a facial. In any case, I love products that have soothing properties, and this one definitely does. I've been using it as a daytime moisturizer/hydrating primer, and it's been a real saving grace as temps dip past 32° here in New York City.
However, perhaps the best thing about it is that it's just plain fun to apply; the fluffy, creamy texture is insanely decadent, and the glass packaging (inspired by pudding jars!) is fun to hold — and looks cute on my dresser. "Everything’s been thought out for that 360° experience so you feel like you’re adding something delicious for the skin," Lee says. Delicious, indeed.
