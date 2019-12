Glow Recipe’s Newest K-Beauty Launch Is Bananas In The Best Way Possible

As someone with oily, acne-prone skin, I tend to shy away from thicker creams out of fear of triggering a breakout. Gimme a water-based gel moisturizer and I'm a happy camper. However, Glow Recipe 's new Banana Soufflé Moisture Cream might be the one to lure me away from my stash of lightweight lotions. In addition to offering hydration benefits, the formula (which looks, feels, and smells like banana cream pie filling) is the brand's first answer to addressing redness and irritation, specifically. "We just had this 'aha!' moment when we saw the comments and DMs on our Instagram where so many people were asking for an ingredient, or any type of product, that would help reduce redness," Sarah Lee, co-founder and co-CEO of Glow Recipe tells Refinery29.