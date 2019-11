Fashion presents many of us with the same carousel of ongoing challenges. Take, for example, the never-ending conundrum of choosing between dressing comfortably and dressing luxuriously . Since the dawn of time (or, you know, for a very long time), the two styles rarely, if ever, mixed. But today, we live in an age when a lot of what’s comfy also happens to be très luxe — and vice versa. This shift is thanks to brands like Everlane , which is leading the comfy-luxe revolution with items like its latest creation: the ReCashmere Lounge Jumpsuit