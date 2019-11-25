R29 Readers’ Most Wanted Travel Bag Is 60% Off — For Now

If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
If you don’t already count yourself among the Refinery29 readers who've carted a sharp travel bag from Lo & Sons, then now’s your chance to join that savvy shop-crew. The stylish brand is currently offering up to 60% off — and its most wanted style is part of the promotion. Starting today and lasting through December 2, you can snag the ever-popular Catalina Deluxe for over half-off its premium price tag.
Advertisement
The sleek weekender is ergonomically designed for travelers with a separate compartment for shoes, a removable shoulder strap, multiple interior to exterior pouches, and an over-the-suitcase sleeve attachment. All equally durable-chic color and material options range from washed canvas gem tones to recycled poly camo patterns. Whether you’re in need of a new holiday-getaway organizer or some top-rated gifting material, Lo & Sons Black Friday through Cyber Monday sale selection has it covered; stylish belt bags to structured camera bags, athleisure backpacks, super totes, and leather wallets all included.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement