Since her No Doubt days, Gwen Stefani has maintained a strong signature look of platinum blonde hair and cherry-red lipstick (with the occasional nude), but that doesn't mean she hasn't found ways to keep things interesting in the hair department. We've seen the singer style her bleached-out strands in long extensions, sculpted ponytails, and pin-up girl curls over the years — but we haven't seen her in a fringe since, IDK, the Wind It Up music video?
That's why we had to defog our imaginary eyeglasses when Stefani showed up to her gig on The Voice on Monday night in a thick, wispy fringe paired with a shoulder-grazing bob. The look made Stefani almost unrecognizable compared to the high ponytails and sleek side-parts she's worn throughout the competition show, and fans quickly took to social media to voice their approval.
This is my favorite look of yours this season! Those bangs are super cute! @gwenstefani #VoiceTop13— Stephanie Huston (@StephHuston) November 19, 2019
Given that she was spotted with long layers not long after, Stefani's new "chop" was likely the work of a masterful wig, but it doesn't make it any less on target with recent trends: Bangs and bobs have both been making the rounds in Hollywood. So, if you're considering a new look to ring in 2020, take a page from Stefani's book — whether that means making it permanent or just investing in a new wig.
