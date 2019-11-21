If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
First, it was the Single's Day sales that had us surfing the internet's massive waves of discounts and deals at the beginning of November. Next came the lightning-fast flash deals on highly covetable items like the Harry Josh blowdryer that fed our growing appetite for cyber sales. Then, the early Black Friday sales rolled around with unmissable offers from retailers like Verishop and Asos that practically set our digital shopping carts on fire with hot deals.
Which brings us to the latest (and arguably the most exciting) set of steals for the the best wardrobe upgrade at an even better price: shoe sales. If you need something low-heeled and chic, Cole Haan has a sale for that. Want to go big with a block heel? Topshop's got you covered. Even retailers like Madewell and J. Crew have announced deals on already-discounted footwear finds that are reason enough to shop before Black Friday hits. So warm up those credit cards by exploring our roundup of recently launched shoe deals that'll have you kicking off sale season in style.
