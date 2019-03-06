This Celeb-Favorite Blowdryer Is 25% Off Right Now

While blowdryers are a dime a dozen, a great one is not easy to come by. And when you do find a fantastic blowdryer with rave reviews, you have to be prepared to drop hundreds of dollars. But what if you could find the hot tool you've been lusting after on sale? Well, right now you can get one of the most popular blowdryers in Hollywood for less than $200.
Celebrity hairstylist, Harry Josh, who has worked with A-listers like Gisele and Karlie Kloss, is currently offering his coveted hair tool collection for 25% off at Dermstore. You probably recognize the mint-green products from Instagram, where celebs and other hair pros are consistently singing its praises.
Stylists like the Harry Josh Pro Dryer because of the travel-friendly size, which makes it easy to carry from hotel room to hotel room. “Compared to a lot of dryers, it was very lightweight," hairstylist Seto McCoy tells Refinery29, adding that it works on a range of hair textures. "I also really enjoy the fact that the heat isn’t too intense, it perfectly dries the hair at a timely speed without much heat, and it has a long cord! That’s very important for me.”
Typically, the dryer would run you about $249. But today, you can shave 25% off the price bringing it to less than $200. Not in the market for a blowdryer? The discount also applies to the Harry Josh Tools flat iron, curling iron, and brushes. We're just thankful that on this gloomy Wednesday, the hair gods have decided to bless us with the thing we love most — luxury products at a steal.
