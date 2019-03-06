This Celeb-Favorite Blowdryer Is 25% Off Right Now

Typically, the dryer would run you about $249. But today, you can shave 25% off the price bringing it to less than $200. Not in the market for a blowdryer? The discount also applies to the Harry Josh Tools flat iron, curling iron, and brushes. We're just thankful that on this gloomy Wednesday, the hair gods have decided to bless us with the thing we love most — luxury products at a steal.