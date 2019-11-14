If you’ve noticed a staggering number of deals lately, you’re onto something — November is the new Black Friday. That’s why we created The Score, a snazzy curated corner for all the need-to-know holiday sales.
It’s hard to sum up newbie retailer Verishop. Since their launch earlier this year, we’ve watched them assemble some of the most covetable brands in almost every stylish category that requires a purchasing decision; from closet to living room to bathroom countertop. When it comes to vision-boarding and shopping for our ideal, Pinterest-perfect homes and wardrobes, it’s nice to have a one-stop shopping destination that peddles premium goods with an emphasis on aesthetics, utility, and sustainability.
But that doesn’t mean that Verishop’s wares are out of reach — especially with the upcoming shopping tornado that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday. (Heck, let’s be real — it’s the entire month of November and December.) Verishop’s offering sweet deals like all of its retail brethren, and we’re excited to shop their selection of wish-listed brands: homeware stalwarts like Staub, Smeg, and Zwilling; clean beauty providers like Grown Alchemist, Kosas, and Tata Harper; and too-numerous-to-count fashion “wants” like Free People, Girlfriend Collective, Levi’s, and LoveShackFancy. Click through to see what’s already marked down at Verishop — and bookmark this page to see what’s to come.
