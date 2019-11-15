Birchbox has long been a go-to brand for beauty subscriptions since hitting the scene nearly a decade ago in 2010. Among the first to curate monthly beauty boxes in a field that is now flooded with options, it remains the most coveted of all among true devotees. Whether you’re craving the latest in skin care and makeup brands, or want to be the first to know about indie brands, Birchbox has you covered.
As the holiday season kicks into high gear, you can bet your bottom dollar that Birchbox is pulling out all the stops with an advent calendar for the ages. With blockbuster holiday sets becoming all the rage as of late, it's no surprise that Birchbox's is a constant sell-out item; the luxe cal stuffed with only high-end, top quality products that are universally beloved and are as effective as they are luxurious and beautiful.
But wait, there's more! As if that weren’t good enough as it was, Birchbox is releasing not just one, but three calendars this year. In addition to Countdown to Beauty, Birchbox is hitting us with a grooming version for the guys and a Walgreens-exclusive set, offering options at every price point to indulge in this special holiday tradition. Click through to take a look at everything that Birchbox has to offer this year, from advent cals to gotta-have-it exclusive boxes from all your fave beauty brands.
