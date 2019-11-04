As you take those first few sips of your I-can't-believe-it's-already-Monday again beverage, let us serve up some excellent news that's even better than your caffeine fix: Birchbox and Glamsquad just launched a partnership that only the beauty gods themselves could've cooked up, and it's here to upgrade your routine in a big way this holiday season.
The months of November and December are like the final sprint of a year-long marathon requiring us to muster all the strength and energy we've got left in a race towards that 12/31 finish line. It's a hectic period filled with a heavier pour on the libations, late nights, and frantic gift hunts — none of which are particularly kind on the skin. The holiday season also requires a certain level of creativity when it comes to hair and outfit planning for a series of back-to-back festivities, whether it be the annual office party or a crowded family gathering. So between finding the perfect gift for your 7-year-old nephew and keeping your manicure intact throughout all the prep and wrapping, it's easy to let self-care take a back seat. But Birchbox and its teeming pool of endless samples and supplies are not allowing that to happen this time around, and they've teamed up with on-demand beauty provider Glamsquad to bring you all the products and the primp.
Advertisement
The monthly subscription service is a total beauty and grooming shortcut that makes the most of your time by giving you an easy, efficient way to test out and buy new products. Now, they've taken that convenience factor up a notch by giving you two complimentary Glamsquad blowouts from today through mid-December when you sign up for the $84 6-month subscription using the code GLAM6. Plus, there are even more perks if you sign up for the 12-month subscription using the code GLAM12, which comes with two complimentary Glamsquad blowouts and a makeup application for just $156. Plus, not even Santa and his elves can compete with Birchbox's selection of 5-6 personalized samples, all of which are tailored to your individualized needs and preferences.
So no matter what the next two months have in store for you and your schedule, your beauty routine does not have to suffer in the name of the holidays. And what better way to brighten up your skin and your day than with the latest offerings from Sunday Riley, Whal Myung, Avene, and Lancome? With Birchbox x Glamsquad, you'll make it to year's end with an array of new products and great hair to boot. While we're not sure what you should get that nephew of yours, we are sure that you can't go wrong by gifting an additional subscription to whoever is at the top of your nice list this year.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement