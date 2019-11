The months of November and December are like the final sprint of a year-long marathon requiring us to muster all the strength and energy we've got left in a race towards that 12/31 finish line. It's a hectic period filled with a heavier pour on the libations, late nights, and frantic gift hunts — none of which are particularly kind on the skin. The holiday season also requires a certain level of creativity when it comes to hair and outfit planning for a series of back-to-back festivities, whether it be the annual office party or a crowded family gathering. So between finding the perfect gift for your 7-year-old nephew and keeping your manicure intact throughout all the prep and wrapping, it's easy to let self-care take a back seat. But Birchbox and its teeming pool of endless samples and supplies are not allowing that to happen this time around, and they've teamed up with on-demand beauty provider Glamsquad to bring you all the products and the primp.